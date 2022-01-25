NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23, Dallas 17
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16
San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27
Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
