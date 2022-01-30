Trending:
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 6:18 pm
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27

Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24, OT

NFC

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco or L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

