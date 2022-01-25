NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl Experience, the league announced Tuesday.

The clinic will be located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and appointments are encouraged. Fans who receive any dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Super Bowl Experience. Tickets are redeemable on the day the vaccine is given or for a future date that the interactive football theme park is operational. Fans ages 5 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccination.

“Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and experience the very best of American football,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “Straightforward public health measures, including vaccinations, testing, masking and hand hygiene make it possible for so many to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.”

Super Bowl Experience will take place at the convention center on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10–12. If fans are unable to meet pre-entry full vaccination requirements, the NFL has partnered with Medea Testing Solutions to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing with zero out-of-pocket cost to fans.

The NFL is encouraging anyone traveling to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl Week activities to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations, which include a booster dose, if eligible.

