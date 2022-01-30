Niagara 70, Monmouth (NJ) 69, OT

NIAGARA (9-11)

Cintron 0-1 0-0 0, Iorio 4-11 2-2 11, R.Brown 3-6 1-2 9, Hammond 9-19 5-7 27, Thomasson 3-9 3-4 10, Roberts 1-6 0-0 3, Traore 1-2 0-1 2, Kuakumensah 1-2 3-6 5, Levnaic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 23-57 15-23 70.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (13-7)

Miller 6-16 4-6 17, Rutty 0-1 0-1 0, Chaput 2-4 6-6 11, McClary 2-9 2-2 8, Papas 5-16 7-7 20, Ruth 3-6 5-6 11, Foster 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Vaughan 0-3 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 26-30 69.

Halftime_Niagara 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 9-26 (Hammond 4-9, R.Brown 2-3, Thomasson 1-4, Iorio 1-5, Roberts 1-5), Monmouth (NJ) 7-21 (Papas 3-10, McClary 2-5, Chaput 1-2, Miller 1-3, Vaughan 0-1). Fouled Out_Cintron, Kuakumensah, Rutty. Rebounds_Niagara 34 (Iorio 9), Monmouth (NJ) 41 (Rutty 11). Assists_Niagara 13 (Thomasson 5), Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Chaput 4). Total Fouls_Niagara 23, Monmouth (NJ) 23. A_1,223 (4,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.