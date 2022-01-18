Niagara 72, Manhattan 63

NIAGARA (8-8)

Cintron 5-11 2-3 13, Iorio 5-9 0-1 12, Hammond 4-9 9-12 19, Ju.Roberts 1-9 0-0 3, Thomasson 8-12 2-3 20, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, Kuakumensah 1-3 1-2 3, Kratholm 1-2 0-0 2, R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 14-21 72.

MANHATTAN (9-5)

Jo.Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Brennen 1-2 0-0 3, Buchanan 3-10 5-6 12, Perez 5-19 4-4 16, Stewart 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 8-8 0-0 16, Diallo 1-5 3-4 5, Watson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-53 14-16 63.

Halftime_Manhattan 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 8-18 (Hammond 2-3, Thomasson 2-3, Iorio 2-4, Cintron 1-2, Ju.Roberts 1-6), Manhattan 5-18 (Perez 2-5, Brennen 1-2, Buchanan 1-4, Stewart 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled Out_Cintron, Kuakumensah. Rebounds_Niagara 26 (Cintron 7), Manhattan 35 (Diallo 10). Assists_Niagara 17 (Hammond 5), Manhattan 7 (Perez, Stewart 3). Total Fouls_Niagara 17, Manhattan 18. A_70 (2,345).

