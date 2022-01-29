Nicholls 73, Houston Baptist 61

NICHOLLS (13-9)

Maxwell 0-2 0-0 0, Lyons 7-9 0-0 15, Carter 9-12 3-6 21, Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Spencer 4-10 3-4 11, Gordon 5-14 2-2 12, Littles 2-5 3-4 7, White 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-62 11-16 73.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (6-12)

Hofman 4-6 2-2 12, Tordoff 0-3 0-0 0, Long 1-5 0-0 3, Tse 1-2 0-2 2, Lee 9-16 3-6 22, Courseault 3-12 1-2 10, Iyeyemi 3-9 2-2 8, Janacek 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 8-14 61.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 2-16 (Lyons 1-2, White 1-2, Jones 0-2, Spencer 0-3, Gordon 0-7), Houston Baptist 7-21 (Courseault 3-7, Hofman 2-3, Lee 1-2, Long 1-4, Janacek 0-5). Rebounds_Nicholls 40 (Littles 9), Houston Baptist 35 (Iyeyemi 10). Assists_Nicholls 12 (Carter 4), Houston Baptist 13 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 17, Houston Baptist 17. A_901 (1,000).

