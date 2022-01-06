Nicholls 87, Incarnate Word 56

INCARNATE WORD (3-12)

Griscti 3-8 0-1 7, Glasper 9-19 1-2 20, Lutz 2-12 2-2 8, Morgan 1-6 2-3 5, Swaby 1-3 0-0 2, Ezedinma 5-10 1-2 12, Hayman 0-4 2-2 2, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0, Akhile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 8-12 56.

NICHOLLS (9-6)

Collins 3-6 2-2 8, Lyons 8-10 1-2 18, Carter 4-5 3-4 11, Jones 6-6 1-2 16, Spencer 3-9 0-0 6, Maxwell 3-5 2-2 8, White 0-3 0-0 0, Huffman 7-14 0-0 15, Terrell 1-2 0-0 3, McGhee 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-62 9-12 87.

Halftime_Nicholls 50-17. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 6-26 (Lutz 2-7, Ezedinma 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Glasper 1-6, Griscti 1-6, Hayman 0-2), Nicholls 6-16 (Jones 3-3, Lyons 1-1, Terrell 1-2, Huffman 1-5, McGhee 0-1, Spencer 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_Zevgaras. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 30 (Ezedinma 8), Nicholls 37 (Spencer 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 3), Nicholls 18 (Spencer 6). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 20, Nicholls 19. A_102 (7,200).

