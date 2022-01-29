Nicholls State visits Houston Baptist following Gordon’s 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-11, 2-2 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 81-71 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 in home games. Houston Baptist ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 31.4% from downtown, led by Tristan Moore shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonels are 2-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 4.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Lee is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Gordon is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 20.4 points and 1.5 steals. Pierce Spencer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

