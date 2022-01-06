NJIT 77, Mass.-Lowell 72

NJIT (7-5)

Coleman 11-20 5-8 30, Diakite 1-1 1-3 3, Butler 3-8 5-8 13, Lee 3-11 0-2 6, O’Hearn 7-12 2-2 19, Gray 2-2 0-1 4, Faw 1-4 0-0 2, de Graaf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-24 77.

MASS.-LOWELL (8-6)

Al.Blunt 3-6 6-6 13, Brooks 6-7 2-4 14, J.Faison 5-11 0-0 11, E.Hammond 1-7 0-0 2, Thomas 5-8 3-4 14, Hikim 5-11 5-7 15, An.Blunt 0-2 1-2 1, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Mincey 0-4 0-0 0, G.Hammond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 17-23 72.

Halftime_NJIT 35-28. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 8-18 (Coleman 3-6, O’Hearn 3-6, Butler 2-3, Lee 0-1, Faw 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 3-19 (Al.Blunt 1-2, Thomas 1-2, J.Faison 1-6, Hall 0-1, Hikim 0-2, E.Hammond 0-3, Mincey 0-3). Fouled Out_Al.Blunt. Rebounds_NJIT 31 (Coleman 9), Mass.-Lowell 36 (Brooks 10). Assists_NJIT 15 (Coleman 4), Mass.-Lowell 14 (Hikim 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 17, Mass.-Lowell 22. A_242 (2,000).

