Nkereuwem scores 24 to lead Longwood over NC A&T 79-71

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had a career-high 24 points as Longwood won its seventh consecutive game, beating North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Nkereuwem hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Justin Hill had 15 points and six assists for Longwood (14-5, 6-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Demetric Horton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-12, 4-3). Collin Smith added 12 points. Jeremy Robinson had 11 points.

