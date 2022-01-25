No. 1 Auburn 55, Missouri 54

AUBURN (18-1)

Smith 2-15 0-0 5, Kessler 5-9 3-4 13, Flanigan 1-6 0-0 2, Jasper 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 6-13 4-5 17, Green 2-9 0-0 6, Cambridge 2-7 0-2 4, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Cardwell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-68 7-11 55.

MISSOURI (8-11)

Brazile 1-3 0-0 2, Ko.Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Coleman 3-11 3-4 10, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Pickett 6-10 3-4 17, Davis 4-9 0-0 8, DeGray 1-4 2-2 5, Ka.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-52 9-12 54.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-28 (Green 2-7, Jasper 1-2, Williams 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Smith 1-7, Kessler 0-1, Cambridge 0-2, Flanigan 0-2), Missouri 5-17 (Pickett 2-3, DeGray 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Coleman 1-6, Brazile 0-1, Davis 0-1, Ko.Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Auburn 42 (Kessler 11), Missouri 32 (Ko.Brown 11). Assists_Auburn 8 (Green 3), Missouri 9 (Ko.Brown 3). Total Fouls_Auburn 14, Missouri 17.

