No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

OKLAHOMA (13-8)

T.Groves 3-8 5-6 13, Hill 0-2 3-4 3, Gibson 5-11 2-3 14, Goldwire 6-10 6-8 19, J.Groves 2-7 0-0 6, Chargois 3-7 1-2 8, Cortes 1-3 0-0 2, Harkless 0-0 1-2 1, Noland 1-2 0-0 2, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mawein 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 18-25 68.

AUBURN (20-1)

Smith 6-14 9-10 23, Kessler 9-11 1-1 21, Flanigan 1-4 1-2 3, Jasper 3-6 3-3 9, K.Johnson 3-9 5-6 13, Cambridge 2-3 3-3 7, Green 1-8 0-1 2, Cardwell 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-26 86.

Halftime_Auburn 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 8-27 (T.Groves 2-5, J.Groves 2-6, Gibson 2-8, Goldwire 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Hill 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-1), Auburn 6-23 (Kessler 2-4, K.Johnson 2-5, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jasper 0-2, Green 0-4). Rebounds_Oklahoma 24 (J.Groves 5), Auburn 39 (Smith 12). Assists_Oklahoma 10 (Goldwire 4), Auburn 12 (Flanigan 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 21, Auburn 19. A_9,121 (9,121).

