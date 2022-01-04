No. 1 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74

OKLAHOMA (11-2)

T.Groves 4-5 4-4 13, Hill 6-11 0-1 12, Gibson 4-9 3-3 12, Goldwire 3-7 2-2 9, Harkless 2-5 1-2 6, Cortes 3-3 0-0 6, Chargois 4-6 1-1 10, Noland 2-4 0-0 4, J.Groves 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-52 11-13 74.

BAYLOR (14-0)

Thamba 1-2 4-4 6, Akinjo 10-15 4-6 27, Flagler 8-14 4-4 22, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Mayer 3-6 1-2 7, Cryer 1-5 2-2 5, Sochan 1-4 1-2 3, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6-7 0-1 12. Totals 31-55 16-21 84.

Halftime_Baylor 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-20 (Chargois 1-2, T.Groves 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Harkless 1-3, Gibson 1-6, Hill 0-2, Noland 0-2), Baylor 6-14 (Akinjo 3-5, Flagler 2-4, Cryer 1-4, Mayer 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Groves, Mayer. Rebounds_Oklahoma 15 (T.Groves 6), Baylor 31 (Thamba, Mayer, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6). Assists_Oklahoma 18 (T.Groves, Gibson 5), Baylor 12 (Akinjo 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 19, Baylor 17.

