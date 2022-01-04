No. 1 Baylor tops Oklahoma, runs win streak to 20 games

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12), whose winning streak began with their six wins in last season’s NCAA Tournament on way to their first national championship.

After the Sooners (11-3, 1-1) got within 77-72 in the final minute on a fast-break layup by Umoja Gibson, LJ Cryer had a backcourt turnover.

The Bears sealed the game by making seven of eight free throws in the final 40 seconds.

Tanner Groves had 13 points to lead four players in double figures for first-year coach Porter Moser and the Sooners. Jalen Hill and Gibson each had 12 points and Ethan Chargois 10.

NO. 9 AUBURN 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and Auburn beat South Carolina for its 10th straight win.

Walker Kessler finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), whose winning streak is their longest since they won 12 in a row in 2018-19.

Erik Stevenson tied his season high with 25 points for South Carolina (9-4, 0-1).

NO. 14 TEXAS 70, KANSAS STATE 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 and Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State.

Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas (12-2, 2-0), which has won six in a row.

Kansas State led 35-29 at halftime, but the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run.

Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2), who were missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.

NO. 21 LSU 65, NO. 16 KENTUCKY 50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and LSU held off the Wildcats.

Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU (13-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), capped by a flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after Kentucky’s 15th and final turnover.

Darius Day’s third 3 of the game and Eason’s inside basket put LSU ahead 61-52 with 2:35 to go, but Kentucky (11-3, 1-1) nearly rallied all the way back.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 16 points after starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler was injured early in the game.

