No. 1 South Carolina 62, Florida 50

SOUTH CAROLINA (20-1)

Boston 4-12 4-6 13, Saxton 2-5 1-2 5, Beal 0-3 1-2 1, Cooke 4-15 2-2 11, Henderson 2-9 2-2 7, Amihere 2-3 4-6 8, Grissett 0-2 1-2 1, Cardoso 1-1 2-2 4, Feagin 1-1 2-2 4, Hall 2-2 0-0 4, Rivers 2-3 0-0 4, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 19-26 62

FLORIDA (15-6)

Dut 0-1 0-2 0, Merritt 2-11 4-5 8, Broughton 4-13 2-2 11, Rickards 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 10-22 2-3 22, de Oliveira 0-3 0-0 0, Toonders 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Rimdal 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 2-2 0-0 5, Tatyana Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 20-65 8-12 50

South Carolina 19 14 15 14 — 62 Florida 3 10 19 18 — 50

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 3-13 (Boston 1-2, Beal 0-2, Cooke 1-5, Henderson 1-4), Florida 2-11 (Merritt 0-2, Broughton 1-3, Smith 0-2, de Oliveira 0-1, Rimdal 0-2, Warren 1-1). Assists_South Carolina 9 (Henderson 5), Florida 4 (Smith 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 56 (Boston 19), Florida 28 (Merritt 7). Total Fouls_South Carolina 16, Florida 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,319.

