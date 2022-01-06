No. 1 South Carolina 66, No. 13 LSU 60

SOUTH CAROLINA (14-1)

Boston 6-13 7-10 19, Saxton 3-4 0-2 6, Beal 2-3 2-4 7, Cooke 7-15 2-2 17, Henderson 4-14 6-8 16, Grissett 0-0 1-4 1, Feagin 0-0 0-2 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 18-32 66

LSU (14-2)

Newby 1-2 0-0 2, Aifuwa 5-7 2-4 12, Cherry 4-11 0-0 8, Morris 7-17 0-0 14, Pointer 10-26 1-3 22, Trasi 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 3-7 60

South Carolina 13 15 19 19 — 66 LSU 19 15 10 16 — 60

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 4-10 (Boston 0-1, Beal 1-1, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 2-5), LSU 1-7 (Morris 0-2, Pointer 1-4, Trasi 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 10 (Cooke 3), LSU 12 (Pointer 6). Fouled Out_LSU Newby, Aifuwa. Rebounds_South Carolina 48 (Boston 7-18), LSU 24 (Newby 3-4). Total Fouls_South Carolina 12, LSU 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,190.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.