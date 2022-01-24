No. 1 South Carolina 85, Vanderbilt 30

VANDERBILT (10-10)

Alexander 4-17 0-0 10, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, LaChance 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 3-14 0-0 9, Demi Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Cheesman 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 0-2 0-0 0, Sacha Washington 1-6 2-4 4, Totals 11-54 2-4 30

SOUTH CAROLINA (18-1)

Boston 4-10 3-3 11, Grissett 6-12 1-2 14, Saxton 3-4 1-2 7, Beal 1-4 0-0 2, Henderson 3-4 0-0 9, Amihere 3-3 1-2 8, Cardoso 4-5 3-3 11, Littleton 1-2 0-0 3, Feagin 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 3-6 3-4 10, Rivers 3-3 1-1 7, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-55 13-17 85

Vanderbilt 8 7 8 7 — 30 South Carolina 19 23 18 25 — 85

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-17 (Alexander 2-7, LaChance 1-3, Moore 3-7), South Carolina 8-18 (Boston 0-2, Grissett 1-1, Beal 0-3, Henderson 3-4, Amihere 1-1, Littleton 1-2, Hall 1-3, Russell 1-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 5 (LaChance 2), South Carolina 20 (Amihere 4, Boston 4, Henderson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 19 (Smith 6), South Carolina 48 (Boston 12). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 14, South Carolina 5. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,329.

