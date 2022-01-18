No. 10 Houston 74, South Florida 55

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-10)

C.Walker 2-6 0-0 4, Tchewa 2-3 2-4 6, Chaplin 3-4 2-2 9, Murphy 4-16 4-6 12, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Patrick 7-12 0-0 19, Hines 1-7 0-0 2, Matos 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-3 0-0 0, Calleja 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-57 8-12 55.

HOUSTON (15-2)

Moore 6-10 0-2 13, White 6-12 2-2 16, Carlton 7-9 1-1 15, Edwards 6-14 5-7 23, R.Walker 1-7 0-0 2, Shead 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Chaney 0-2 2-4 2, Armbrester 0-0 1-2 1, Francis 1-1 0-0 2, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-18 74.

Halftime_Houston 38-18. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-22 (Patrick 5-10, Calleja 1-2, Chaplin 1-2, C.Walker 0-1, Hines 0-2, Smith 0-2, Murphy 0-3), Houston 9-25 (Edwards 6-11, White 2-4, Moore 1-4, Shead 0-1, R.Walker 0-5). Rebounds_South Florida 35 (Tchewa, Murphy 8), Houston 33 (Edwards 7). Assists_South Florida 14 (Murphy 8), Houston 19 (Shead 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 17, Houston 15.

