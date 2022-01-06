No. 10 Maryland 106, Penn St. 78

PENN ST. (7-6)

Camden 3-8 0-0 9, Hagans 4-5 2-2 10, Jekot 1-6 0-0 3, Kapinus 5-9 1-3 12, Marisa 12-22 1-1 29, Beverley 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Sabel 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 7-10 78

MARYLAND (11-4)

Bibby 4-6 4-4 12, Reese 6-14 3-4 15, Benzan 3-7 0-0 8, Miller 10-13 2-2 24, Owusu 8-13 2-2 20, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Sellers 5-9 2-2 17, Chardon 1-2 0-0 2, Kozlova 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-73 15-16 106

Penn St. 11 17 22 28 — 78 Maryland 26 27 28 25 — 106

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 11-33 (Camden 3-8, Hagans 0-1, Jekot 1-5, Kapinus 1-4, Marisa 4-8, Burke 1-4, Sabel 1-3), Maryland 11-23 (Bibby 0-1, Benzan 2-5, Miller 2-4, Owusu 2-3, Sellers 5-7, Chardon 0-1, Kozlova 0-2). Assists_Penn St. 13 (Hagans 3), Maryland 21 (Owusu 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 29 (Hagans 2-4), Maryland 40 (Reese 8-14). Total Fouls_Penn St. 13, Maryland 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,174.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.