No. 10 Michigan State plays No. 24 Illinois, aims for 5th straight road win

Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State visits No. 24 Illinois looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-2 at home. Illinois averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 1.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 16.4 points. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Gabe Brown is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 8.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

