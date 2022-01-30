No. 10 UConn 69, Providence 61

UCONN (13-4)

Edwards 4-5 1-1 9, Nelson-Ododa 3-3 4-4 10, Ducharme 5-13 1-2 12, Muhl 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 8-12 1-2 19, Westbrook 4-7 3-5 13, Fudd 1-6 2-2 5, Totals 25-46 13-18 69

PROVIDENCE (9-11)

Baskerville 2-3 0-1 4, Geary 0-8 3-4 3, Crooms 8-11 8-10 27, Scott 3-6 2-2 9, Sheppard 3-17 0-0 6, Archibald 1-4 0-0 2, Koch 0-0 0-0 0, Sampson 2-3 0-1 4, Efosa-Aguebor 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 22-57 13-18 61

UConn 15 21 14 19 — 69 Providence 10 13 19 19 — 61

3-Point Goals_UConn 6-18 (Ducharme 1-5, Williams 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, Fudd 1-5), Providence 4-18 (Geary 0-4, Crooms 3-4, Scott 1-3, Sheppard 0-5, Archibald 0-1, Sampson 0-1). Assists_UConn 16 (Edwards 5), Providence 8 (Geary 4). Fouled Out_Providence Baskerville. Rebounds_UConn 31 (Williams 7), Providence 29 (Baskerville 6). Total Fouls_UConn 16, Providence 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,500.

