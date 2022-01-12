No. 10 UConn 92, Butler 47

UCONN (8-3)

Juhasz 3-5 2-4 9, Nelson-Ododa 8-10 2-4 19, Ducharme 6-13 3-3 18, Muhl 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 8-18 0-0 19, Edwards 5-10 2-3 12, Westbrook 5-9 0-0 13, DeBerry 0-7 0-2 0, Gabriel 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-76 9-16 92

BUTLER (1-12)

Jaynes 0-4 0-0 0, Taborn 6-8 1-1 13, Dowell 2-6 1-1 6, Sexton 4-11 0-0 11, Wingler 1-6 0-0 3, Richard 1-3 0-0 2, Ross 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson 3-8 2-2 9, Stoddard 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 5-6 47

UConn 25 23 29 15 — 92 Butler 9 10 12 16 — 47

3-Point Goals_UConn 11-34 (Juhasz 1-3, Nelson-Ododa 1-2, Ducharme 3-8, Williams 3-10, Westbrook 3-7, DeBerry 0-4), Butler 6-26 (Taborn 0-1, Dowell 1-5, Sexton 3-8, Wingler 1-6, Ross 0-1, Jackson 1-5). Assists_UConn 25 (Nelson-Ododa 5), Butler 9 (Jackson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 40 (Edwards 5-7), Butler 35 (Taborn 3-6). Total Fouls_UConn 12, Butler 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,772.

