No. 11 Baylor 88, Texas Tech 80

BAYLOR (14-4)

Smith 10-21 3-4 23, Egbo 3-7 3-4 9, Andrews 7-10 3-4 19, Asberry 3-4 0-0 9, Lewis 5-9 5-6 16, Bickle 4-6 4-4 12, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-57 18-22 88

TEXAS TECH (9-10)

Gerlich 7-11 6-7 22, Thomas 4-7 4-5 13, Faye 2-6 0-0 4, Gray 8-16 3-4 21, Hightower 3-4 0-0 9, Embry 1-3 0-0 3, Tofaeono 0-2 0-2 0, McKinney 3-4 0-0 8, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 13-18 80

Baylor 29 22 20 17 — 88 Texas Tech 14 24 28 14 — 80

3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-12 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 2-3, Asberry 3-4, Lewis 1-4), Texas Tech 11-15 (Gerlich 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Gray 2-2, Hightower 3-4, Embry 1-1, McKinney 2-2). Assists_Baylor 9 (Asberry 3), Texas Tech 17 (Gerlich 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 29 (Smith 9), Texas Tech 22 (Faye 8). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Texas Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,504.

