No. 11 Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60

MINNESOTA (11-7)

Battle 5-11 2-3 14, Curry 4-7 0-0 8, Loewe 1-6 2-2 4, Stephens 4-11 2-2 11, Willis 7-15 0-0 17, Sutherlin 1-2 2-2 4, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-9 60.

WISCONSIN (17-3)

Crowl 4-6 2-2 11, Wahl 5-11 5-6 15, Jon.Davis 7-14 2-4 16, Davison 5-13 0-0 14, Hepburn 2-5 0-0 5, Bowman 1-4 3-3 5, Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Neath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 12-15 66.

Halftime_Wisconsin 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-18 (Willis 3-6, Battle 2-6, Stephens 1-3, Loewe 0-3), Wisconsin 6-19 (Davison 4-9, Hepburn 1-1, Crowl 1-3, Bowman 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-2). Rebounds_Minnesota 29 (Battle 10), Wisconsin 31 (Jon.Davis 15). Assists_Minnesota 4 (Willis 2), Wisconsin 8 (Crowl, Davison 2). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 15. A_17,287 (17,230).

