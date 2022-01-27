No. 11 Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65

WISCONSIN (15-3)

Crowl 4-10 2-2 12, Wahl 1-5 2-2 4, Jon.Davis 5-12 3-5 13, Davison 6-14 4-5 21, Hepburn 5-9 0-0 13, Carlson 3-7 0-0 6, Vogt 0-4 0-0 0, Bowman 1-4 2-4 4, Jor.Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 13-18 73.

NEBRASKA (6-13)

Mayen 3-8 3-4 11, Walker 2-6 0-0 4, T.McGowens 1-3 2-4 4, B.McGowens 7-14 6-6 23, Verge 5-12 1-1 11, Webster 3-5 2-2 9, Wilcher 1-6 0-0 3, Tominaga 0-1 0-0 0, Andre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-17 65.

Halftime_Wisconsin 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 10-22 (Davison 5-8, Hepburn 3-5, Crowl 2-5, Bowman 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-1), Nebraska 7-20 (B.McGowens 3-7, Mayen 2-4, Webster 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, T.McGowens 0-1, Verge 0-1). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Wisconsin 44 (Wahl 10), Nebraska 32 (Mayen, Walker, Verge 5). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Davison 4), Nebraska 10 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Nebraska 16.

