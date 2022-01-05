No. 12 Houston 83, South Florida 66

HOUSTON (12-2)

Moore 2-3 0-0 5, White 5-9 2-2 15, Carlton 11-16 8-12 30, Edwards 6-15 0-0 15, Shead 4-9 5-6 13, R.Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Chaney 2-2 0-1 4, Armbrester 0-0 1-2 1, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 16-23 83.

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-8)

Tchewa 2-4 0-0 4, Boggs 1-8 0-0 3, Chaplin 5-11 4-4 16, Greene 4-10 4-5 16, Murphy 4-10 1-2 9, McCreary 5-7 2-3 12, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Patrick 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 15-20 66.

Halftime_Houston 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Houston 7-21 (White 3-5, Edwards 3-8, Moore 1-1, Shead 0-3, R.Walker 0-4), South Florida 7-20 (Greene 4-8, Chaplin 2-4, Boggs 1-4, Smith 0-1, Patrick 0-3). Rebounds_Houston 40 (Carlton 11), South Florida 25 (Tchewa, Chaplin 7). Assists_Houston 21 (Edwards 8), South Florida 12 (Chaplin 5). Total Fouls_Houston 21, South Florida 18.

