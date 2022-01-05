No. 12 Iowa State tops 23rd-ranked Oklahoma 81-71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 on Wednesday night to snap the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.

Iowa State closed the third quarter on a 16-7 run, with two 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, to build a 66-52 lead. The Cyclones shot 55% from the field in the quarter, led by Ryan’s 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points.

Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12). Joens, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, secured her 39th career double-double.

Madi Williams had 26 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 1-1)

No. 6 INDIANA 76, WISCONSIN 53

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help Indiana beat Wisconsin.

Indiana (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten) held Wisconsin to under 70 points, and the Badgers became the 14th opponent the Hoosiers have held below that mark.

Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points and Sydney Hilliard scored 10 points for Wisconsin (3-10, 0-3).

No. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 61, CINCINNATI 46

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had a double-double and South Florida blitzed Cincinnati from the outset then held off the Bearcats.

The contest marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It was the Bearcats’ first game since Dec. 22 following a cancellation and postponement due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arame Niang’s basket 29 seconds in marked Cincinnati’s only lead. South Florida (11-4, 1-0) went on a 13-0 run and closed out the first quarter with a 23-4 lead with the help of four 3-pointers. The Bearcats (7-6, 0-1) made just 1 of 14 shots for the quarter.

Caitlyn Wilson scored 12 points for the Bearcats and Jillian Hayes 11.

