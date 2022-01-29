No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62

KENTUCKY (16-4)

Brooks 9-16 9-10 27, Tshiebwe 8-13 1-1 17, Grady 4-7 0-1 12, Washington 1-9 0-1 2, Wheeler 3-7 0-0 7, Mintz 0-3 0-1 0, Toppin 4-4 2-2 11, Ware 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-61 12-16 80.

KANSAS (17-3)

McCormack 1-2 1-2 3, Wilson 3-10 0-0 8, Agbaji 4-14 3-4 13, Braun 5-11 2-2 13, Harris 3-6 0-0 6, R.Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Lightfoot 2-5 2-2 6, Adams 2-2 0-0 4, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 1-2 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-10 62.

Halftime_Kentucky 51-31. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-18 (Grady 4-7, Toppin 1-1, Wheeler 1-2, Brooks 0-1, Mintz 0-3, Washington 0-4), Kansas 6-18 (Wilson 2-5, Agbaji 2-6, R.Martin 1-2, Braun 1-3, Harris 0-1, Yesufu 0-1). Rebounds_Kentucky 39 (Tshiebwe 14), Kansas 26 (Wilson 8). Assists_Kentucky 19 (Wheeler 8), Kansas 12 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 11, Kansas 13.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.