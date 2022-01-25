No. 12 Kentucky 82, Mississippi St. 74, OT

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5)

G.Brooks 4-10 2-8 11, Jeffries 1-6 2-2 5, Molinar 13-21 4-4 30, Moore 3-8 0-0 9, Matthews 1-6 2-4 4, Davis 2-4 2-3 6, Watts 3-6 2-2 9, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0, Fountain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 14-23 74.

KENTUCKY (16-4)

K.Brooks 5-10 2-2 12, Tshiebwe 7-11 7-11 21, Grady 7-16 0-0 18, Mintz 2-9 0-0 4, Wheeler 5-10 5-7 15, Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Toppin 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 14-20 82.

Halftime_Kentucky 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-19 (Moore 3-4, G.Brooks 1-3, Jeffries 1-4, Watts 1-4, Matthews 0-1, Molinar 0-3), Kentucky 6-23 (Grady 4-11, Toppin 1-1, Allen 1-5, K.Brooks 0-1, Wheeler 0-2, Mintz 0-3). Fouled Out_Matthews. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 30 (Matthews 8), Kentucky 42 (Tshiebwe 22). Assists_Mississippi St. 12 (Moore 4), Kentucky 16 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 19, Kentucky 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.