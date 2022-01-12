No. 12 LSU 64, Florida 58

LSU (14-1)

Days 9-14 1-2 20, Wilkinson 1-4 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 4-10 6-7 15, Murray 5-9 0-2 10, Fudge 2-5 0-0 4, O’Neal 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Eason 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 27-54 7-11 64.

FLORIDA (9-6)

Castleton 7-10 5-6 19, Duruji 4-7 0-2 8, Appleby 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 2-12 3-6 9, Reeves 1-2 0-0 3, McKissic 1-8 0-2 3, Fleming 4-11 0-0 11, Felder 0-2 3-6 3, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-22 58.

Halftime_LSU 38-30. 3-Point Goals_LSU 3-9 (Gaines 1-2, Wilkinson 1-2, Days 1-3, Murray 0-2), Florida 7-31 (Fleming 3-8, Jones 2-9, Reeves 1-2, McKissic 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Duruji 0-2, Felder 0-2). Fouled Out_Reid, Eason. Rebounds_LSU 31 (Wilkinson 8), Florida 29 (Castleton 9). Assists_LSU 8 (Reid, Gaines, Murray 2), Florida 13 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_LSU 21, Florida 10.

