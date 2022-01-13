No. 12 LSU 87, Missouri 85, OT

MISSOURI (13-4)

Frank 6-15 1-2 19, Blackwell 10-17 5-8 26, Dembele 0-2 1-2 1, Hansen 8-15 0-0 23, Troup 5-10 3-4 13, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dorroh 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 1-3 0-0 3, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 10-16 85

LSU (16-2)

Newby 1-4 2-2 4, Aifuwa 7-13 1-1 15, Cherry 9-19 2-2 20, Morris 8-18 0-0 17, Pointer 7-17 3-4 21, Trasi 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 3-3 0-0 6, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-77 8-9 87

Missouri 18 15 24 22 6 — 85 LSU 24 20 18 17 8 — 87

3-Point Goals_Missouri 15-31 (Frank 6-12, Blackwell 1-4, Dembele 0-1, Hansen 7-10, Troup 0-3, Higginbottom 1-1), LSU 5-19 (Cherry 0-2, Morris 1-8, Pointer 4-9). Assists_Missouri 18 (Troup 5), LSU 21 (Cherry 9). Fouled Out_Missouri Blackwell. Rebounds_Missouri 31 (Blackwell 2-16), LSU 45 (Aifuwa 5-6). Total Fouls_Missouri 15, LSU 14. Technical Fouls_LSU Aifuwa 1. A_5,964.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.