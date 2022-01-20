Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 13 Georgia 66, Mississippi St. 63

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (15-3)

Isaacs 2-4 2-2 6, Staiti 4-9 0-0 8, Barker 2-4 0-0 4, Coombs 6-9 1-2 13, Morrison 4-13 5-5 14, Bates 3-8 0-0 6, Nicholson 2-3 0-1 4, Chapman 1-7 2-2 4, Richardson 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 10-12 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-6)

Carter 2-5 0-1 4, Jackson 12-26 1-2 27, Anastasia Hayes 7-16 2-2 16, Jordan 2-7 1-1 5, Taylor 5-11 0-0 11, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Aislynn Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 4-6 63

Georgia 23 21 10 12 66
Mississippi St. 7 17 22 17 63

3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-4 (Barker 0-1, Morrison 1-1, Richardson 1-2), Mississippi St. 3-10 (Jackson 2-3, Jordan 0-2, Taylor 1-3, Ai.Hayes 0-2). Assists_Georgia 14 (Coombs 3), Mississippi St. 9 (An.Hayes 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 50 (Coombs 5-9), Mississippi St. 28 (Carter 4-10). Total Fouls_Georgia 11, Mississippi St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,961.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference