No. 13 Georgia 66, Mississippi St. 63

GEORGIA (15-3)
Isaacs 2-4 2-2 6, Staiti 4-9 0-0 8, Barker 2-4 0-0 4, Coombs 6-9 1-2 13, Morrison 4-13 5-5 14, Bates 3-8 0-0 6, Nicholson 2-3 0-1 4, Chapman 1-7 2-2 4, Richardson 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 10-12 66
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-6)
Carter 2-5 0-1 4, Jackson 12-26 1-2 27, Anastasia Hayes 7-16 2-2 16, Jordan 2-7 1-1 5, Taylor 5-11 0-0 11, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Aislynn Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 4-6 63
|Georgia
|23
|21
|10
|12
|—
|66
|Mississippi St.
|7
|17
|22
|17
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-4 (Barker 0-1, Morrison 1-1, Richardson 1-2), Mississippi St. 3-10 (Jackson 2-3, Jordan 0-2, Taylor 1-3, Ai.Hayes 0-2). Assists_Georgia 14 (Coombs 3), Mississippi St. 9 (An.Hayes 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 50 (Coombs 5-9), Mississippi St. 28 (Carter 4-10). Total Fouls_Georgia 11, Mississippi St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,961.
