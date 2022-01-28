No. 13 Texas Tech faces Mississippi State after Williams’ 33-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Bryson Williams scored 33 points in Texas Tech’s 94-91 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-0 at home. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.1.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Iverson Molinar is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

