No. 13 Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68

OHIO ST. (10-4)

Ahrens 2-5 0-0 5, Key 5-8 0-3 10, Liddell 6-12 4-5 18, Branham 5-9 0-1 10, Wheeler 5-12 1-1 11, Young 5-10 0-0 10, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Sotos 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 5-10 68.

WISCONSIN (14-2)

Crowl 4-6 0-1 9, Wahl 8-10 2-3 20, Jon.Davis 4-18 5-6 14, Davison 7-12 7-8 25, Hepburn 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 2-3 0-0 4, Bowman 1-1 0-2 3, Gilmore 0-2 0-0 0, Neath 1-2 0-0 3, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-20 78.

Halftime_Wisconsin 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 3-19 (Liddell 2-3, Ahrens 1-4, Brown 0-1, Sotos 0-1, Branham 0-2, Young 0-3, Wheeler 0-5), Wisconsin 10-23 (Davison 4-6, Wahl 2-4, Bowman 1-1, Neath 1-1, Crowl 1-2, Jon.Davis 1-5, Gilmore 0-2, Hepburn 0-2). Fouled Out_Ahrens, Liddell. Rebounds_Ohio St. 30 (Key 8), Wisconsin 29 (Jon.Davis 9). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Wheeler 3), Wisconsin 16 (Wahl 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, Wisconsin 14. A_15,571 (17,230).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.