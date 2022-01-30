No. 14 Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 62

GEORGIA TECH (17-4)

Cubaj 5-7 2-4 12, Strautmane 2-4 1-2 6, Hermosa 6-8 0-0 12, Lahtinen 4-7 4-5 14, Love 3-4 3-4 9, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 5-12 1-2 16, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-42 11-17 69

CLEMSON (7-14)

Robinson 4-11 0-0 8, Hank 2-8 0-0 5, Bradford 3-9 1-2 8, Ott 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 5-13 3-5 14, Saine 2-4 0-0 4, Gaines 7-9 3-6 18, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Elmore 1-1 0-0 3, Inyang 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 24-57 9-15 62

Georgia Tech 17 12 19 21 — 69 Clemson 15 7 21 19 — 62

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-17 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 1-1, Lahtinen 2-3, Bates 5-12), Clemson 5-20 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 1-6, Bradford 1-4, Ott 0-1, Washington 1-4, Gaines 1-1, Hipp 0-1, Elmore 1-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 16 (Cubaj 6, Lahtinen 6), Clemson 11 (Bradford 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Lahtinen, Clemson Robinson, Bradford. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Cubaj 10), Clemson 29 (Bradford 5, Washington 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 21, Clemson 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_893.

