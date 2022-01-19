No. 14 Oklahoma 88, West Virginia 76

OKLAHOMA (16-2)

Scott 2-7 1-2 5, Robertson 6-12 5-5 22, Tot 2-5 3-4 9, Tucker 0-1 6-10 6, Williams 8-15 7-10 23, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 7-11 0-0 15, Perkins 2-4 0-0 6, Svoboda 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 22-31 88

WEST VIRGINIA (8-7)

Martinez 11-21 2-2 26, Ejiofor 0-1 1-2 1, Deans 3-15 6-6 14, Hemingway 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 4-10 2-2 10, Niblack 3-5 7-12 13, Quinerly 2-9 1-2 5, Samuel 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 20-28 76

Oklahoma 29 15 28 16 — 88 West Virginia 22 24 12 18 — 76

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 10-22 (Robertson 5-10, Tot 2-2, Williams 0-3, Vann 1-3, Perkins 2-4), West Virginia 4-28 (Martinez 2-6, Deans 2-12, Hemingway 0-1, Smith 0-4, Quinerly 0-4, Samuel 0-1). Assists_Oklahoma 22 (Tot 8), West Virginia 17 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds_Oklahoma 41 (Team 3-10), West Virginia 41 (Team 5-9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 23, West Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,084.

