No. 14 Texas 70, Kansas St. 57

TEXAS (11-2)

Allen 6-13 5-6 17, Bishop 2-2 0-0 4, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Carr 6-14 4-6 19, Ramey 4-12 3-4 14, Disu 5-7 0-0 10, Askew 0-1 1-2 1, Febres 1-3 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 13-18 70.

KANSAS ST. (8-5)

Linguard 1-3 2-2 4, Massoud 2-9 4-4 9, Miguel 6-13 1-4 13, Pack 6-12 6-6 21, Smith 3-9 0-1 6, McGuirl 1-5 0-0 2, Kasubke 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 13-17 57.

Halftime_Kansas St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas 7-23 (Ramey 3-8, Carr 3-9, Febres 1-3, Allen 0-1, Askew 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), Kansas St. 4-18 (Pack 3-7, Massoud 1-4, Linguard 0-1, McGuirl 0-1, Smith 0-1, Kasubke 0-2, Miguel 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Texas 38 (Allen 14), Kansas St. 27 (Miguel 8). Assists_Texas 15 (Carr 5), Kansas St. 7 (Pack 3). Total Fouls_Texas 16, Kansas St. 17.

