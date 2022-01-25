No. 14 Villanova 67, DePaul 43

DEPAUL (10-8)

B.Johnson 1-6 4-4 6, J.Johnson 5-10 3-3 16, Jones 0-8 1-2 1, Ongenda 0-2 0-0 0, Terry 4-10 0-0 10, Gebrewhit 1-1 0-0 2, Anei 2-2 0-0 4, McCauley 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 15-45 8-9 43.

VILLANOVA (15-5)

Dixon 4-6 3-4 11, Samuels 3-5 1-2 8, Slater 1-4 0-0 3, Gillespie 4-10 2-2 14, Moore 6-17 0-0 16, Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Antoine 2-5 0-0 4, Longino 1-2 2-2 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 8-10 67.

Halftime_Villanova 35-22. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-15 (J.Johnson 3-4, Terry 2-4, B.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-3, McCauley 0-3), Villanova 11-25 (Gillespie 4-6, Moore 4-10, Daniels 1-2, Samuels 1-2, Slater 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Antoine 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 28 (Anei 6), Villanova 31 (Dixon 10). Assists_DePaul 4 (Terry 3), Villanova 10 (Dixon, Gillespie, Longino 2). Total Fouls_DePaul 15, Villanova 14.

