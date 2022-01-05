No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70

ALABAMA (10-3)

Gary 7-11 4-4 19, Bediako 4-8 3-4 11, Ellis 5-11 1-1 13, Jah.Quinerly 7-18 3-4 19, Shackelford 4-12 3-4 14, Davison 0-3 2-2 2, Miles 0-3 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 1-4 0-0 2, Gurley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-72 16-19 83.

FLORIDA (9-4)

Castleton 7-10 5-7 19, Duruji 1-1 2-4 5, Appleby 1-6 7-10 9, Jones 4-14 0-0 11, McKissic 2-2 1-2 7, Felder 5-10 0-0 12, Fleming 0-6 0-0 0, Jitoboh 2-3 2-3 6, Reeves 0-0 1-2 1, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 18-28 70.

Halftime_Florida 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-32 (Shackelford 3-8, Ellis 2-7, Jah.Quinerly 2-9, Gurley 1-1, Gary 1-3, Bediako 0-1, Davison 0-1, Miles 0-2), Florida 8-23 (Jones 3-12, McKissic 2-2, Felder 2-3, Duruji 1-1, Fleming 0-2, Appleby 0-3). Fouled Out_Gurley. Rebounds_Alabama 35 (Gary 8), Florida 35 (Castleton, Jones 7). Assists_Alabama 16 (Jah.Quinerly 5), Florida 12 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Alabama 21, Florida 20.

