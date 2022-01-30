Trending:
No. 15 Georgia 62, No. 24 Mississippi 52

January 30, 2022 7:21 pm
GEORGIA (16-4)

Isaacs 1-3 0-4 2, Staiti 10-14 0-0 22, Barker 3-7 5-6 12, Coombs 4-10 0-0 8, Morrison 5-13 0-0 10, Bates 1-3 0-0 2, Nicholson 2-2 2-2 6, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 7-12 62

MISSISSIPPI (17-4)

Scott 1-5 4-6 6, Austin 3-14 3-8 9, Johnson 2-8 1-1 5, Monk 3-10 0-0 6, Reid 2-4 0-0 4, Collins 0-4 1-3 1, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 6-14 1-2 13, Salary 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 3-4 1-2 8, Totals 20-64 11-22 52

Georgia 21 12 19 10 62
Mississippi 8 12 19 13 52

3-Point Goals_Georgia 3-9 (Staiti 2-4, Barker 1-3, Morrison 0-1, Richardson 0-1), Mississippi 1-10 (Monk 0-1, Reid 0-2, Collins 0-3, Baker 0-2, McGee 1-2). Assists_Georgia 16 (Barker 5, Morrison 5), Mississippi 7 (Baker 3). Fouled Out_Mississippi Scott. Rebounds_Georgia 40 (Staiti 11), Mississippi 38 (Austin 11). Total Fouls_Georgia 14, Mississippi 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,333.

