No. 15 Georgia Tech 63, Pittsburgh 52

GEORGIA TECH (12-3)

Cubaj 6-12 0-0 12, Strautmane 4-8 4-4 16, Hermosa 1-4 2-2 4, Lahtinen 6-11 1-2 17, Love 3-7 2-2 8, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 1-4 0-0 3, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-4 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 12-14 63

PITTSBURGH (9-6)

Brown 4-6 1-4 9, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 4-8 6-8 14, Hayford 0-4 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Ezeja 2-4 0-2 4, Igbokwe 1-4 0-0 2, Clesca 1-6 0-0 2, Exanor 2-6 0-0 4, Strother 4-7 0-0 11, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 7-14 52

Georgia Tech 20 15 21 7 — 63 Pittsburgh 6 15 7 24 — 52

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 9-21 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 4-6, Lahtinen 4-8, Love 0-1, Bates 1-4, Carter 0-1), Pittsburgh 5-13 (Dunn 0-1, Harris 0-2, Clesca 0-1, Exanor 0-2, Strother 3-4, Johnson 2-3). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Strautmane 3), Pittsburgh 9 (Brown 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 30 (Cubaj 3-7), Pittsburgh 35 (Ezeja 5-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 14, Pittsburgh 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,286.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.