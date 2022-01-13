No. 15 Georgia Tech 68, Florida St. 64

FLORIDA ST. (7-7)

Howard 4-7 0-0 11, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, Bejedi 1-7 0-0 2, Jones 4-13 4-4 12, Puisis 2-5 2-2 8, Timpson 6-11 0-0 12, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 4-7 0-0 8, Jackson 2-7 2-2 7, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 8-8 64

GEORGIA TECH (13-3)

Cubaj 10-18 3-5 24, Strautmane 1-4 0-0 2, Hermosa 1-4 2-2 4, Lahtinen 5-8 5-8 16, Love 4-10 1-2 10, Wone Aranaz 3-5 0-0 6, Bates 1-5 0-0 3, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 1-3 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 12-18 68

Florida St. 13 16 22 13 — 64 Georgia Tech 22 14 10 22 — 68

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 6-15 (Howard 3-5, Bejedi 0-2, Jones 0-1, Puisis 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Weber 0-2), Georgia Tech 4-12 (Cubaj 1-1, Strautmane 0-2, Lahtinen 1-2, Love 1-3, Bates 1-4). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Gordon 4), Georgia Tech 14 (Lahtinen 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 36 (Jones 4-9), Georgia Tech 33 (Hermosa 4-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Georgia Tech 11. Technical Fouls_Georgia Tech Cubaj 1. A_1,459.

