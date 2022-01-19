No. 15 Texas rolls past No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.

The Cyclones struggled early, hitting one of their first nine shots, eventually slumping to 3-of-17 shooting.

Donarski kept Iowa State close in the first half with a trio of 3-pointers.

Rori Harmon and Gaston each hit a pair of jumpers and Texas pulled out to a 28-20 lead in the second quarter. The Longhorns led 39-30 at the break.

Texas opened the second half with a 7-0 run. Iowa State went more than 6 minutes without scoring during the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State was trying to start Big 12 play with a 6-0 record for just the second time in program history (1999-00 season). Texas improved to 5-1 on the road this season, with four wins coming against ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to pre-season Big 12 title favorite Baylor on Sunday.

Texas visits Texas Christian for a Saturday game.

