No. 15 USC takes on Stanford, looks for 4th straight victory

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 USC heads into a matchup with Stanford as winners of three consecutive games.

The Trojans have gone 8-1 at home. USC has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 4-3 in conference games. Stanford ranks sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Jaiden Delaire averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal won the last meeting 75-69 on Jan. 11. Ingram Harrison scored 21 points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Chevez Goodwin is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

Ingram is scoring 11.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cardinal. Delaire is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

