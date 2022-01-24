Trending:
No. 16 BYU 70, San Diego 48

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:54 pm
SAN DIEGO (10-8)

Bird 1-5 1-2 3, Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Gorman 3-7 0-0 6, Hunter 3-6 2-3 8, Martinsen 0-3 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Neubert 4-8 0-0 8, Horstmeyer 1-5 1-2 3, Khalfani 1-4 1-4 3, Erikstrup 0-3 0-0 0, Giuffre 2-4 0-0 4, Kaur 6-8 0-0 13, Wristen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 5-11 48

BYU (16-1)

Gustin 5-8 0-2 10, Albiero 2-2 0-0 6, Gonzales 7-14 3-3 20, Graham 1-8 2-2 4, Harding 7-12 2-2 16, Hamson 3-6 0-0 6, Millett 0-1 0-0 0, Smiler 1-3 0-0 3, Bubakar 0-0 0-0 0, Calvert 1-1 0-0 2, Falatea 1-2 0-0 3, Mackey-Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Vorwaller 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-60 7-9 70

San Diego 7 12 14 15 48
BYU 12 23 22 13 70

3-Point Goals_San Diego 1-12 (Edwards 0-2, Gorman 0-2, Martinsen 0-3, Neubert 0-1, Khalfani 0-2, Giuffre 0-1, Kaur 1-1), BYU 7-19 (Albiero 2-2, Gonzales 3-5, Graham 0-5, Harding 0-3, Smiler 1-2, Falatea 1-1, Mackey-Williams 0-1). Assists_San Diego 11 (Giuffre 2, Khalfani 2, Martinsen 2), BYU 18 (Gonzales 5, Graham 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Diego 33 (Kaur 6), BYU 39 (Gustin 13). Total Fouls_San Diego 19, BYU 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_870.

