No. 16 BYU women beat San Diego for 2nd time in 2 days

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:08 pm
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Lauren Gustin had 10 points and 13 rebounds and No. 16 BYU beat San Diego 70-48 on Monday night for its second victory over the Toreros in two days.

Gonzales scored 29 points in BYU’s 74-63 victory over San Diego on Saturday. She was 7 of 14 from the floor with five rebounds and five assists in the rematch.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for BYU (16-1, 6-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzales and Harding combined to score 10 points during BYU’s game-opening 10-0 run, and Gustin scored 10 of the Cougars’ opening 14 points of the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish.

BYU pulled away with a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter, with five points from Gonzales.

Harsimran Kaur scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for San Diego (10-8, 2-4). The Toreros were 1 of 12 from 3-point range and shot 36.8% overall.

The teams combined for 43 turnovers.

