No. 16 Ohio State takes on No. 6 Purdue after Liddell’s 23-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State plays the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers after E.J. Liddell scored 23 points in Ohio State’s 75-64 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers are 10-1 in home games. Purdue is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 against conference opponents. Ohio State averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 70.8% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Justin Ahrens is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 6.6 points. Liddell is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

