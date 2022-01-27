No. 17 Maryland 72, Rutgers 55

RUTGERS (7-14)

Brown 5-13 0-1 10, Singleton 3-4 0-0 6, Lassiter 2-5 0-0 6, Mason 3-9 0-0 7, Petree 3-9 0-0 7, Dickson 1-6 1-1 3, Maddox 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 5-9 0-0 10, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Sidibe 1-2 0-0 2, Cornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 1-2 55

MARYLAND (14-6)

Bibby 8-15 3-5 22, Reese 5-11 4-8 14, Benzan 4-9 0-0 10, Miller 2-6 0-0 5, Owusu 6-14 3-4 17, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 10-17 72

Rutgers 9 17 16 13 — 55 Maryland 19 11 25 17 — 72

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 4-15 (Lassiter 2-4, Mason 1-4, Petree 1-4, Dickson 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Morris 0-1), Maryland 8-22 (Bibby 3-7, Benzan 2-6, Miller 1-3, Owusu 2-5, Sellers 0-1). Assists_Rutgers 8 (Lassiter 4), Maryland 18 (Sellers 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 40 (Brown 12), Maryland 36 (Reese 12). Total Fouls_Rutgers 13, Maryland 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,987.

