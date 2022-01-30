No. 17 Maryland 82, Penn St. 71

MARYLAND (15-6)

Bibby 7-15 1-2 17, Reese 7-12 2-4 16, Benzan 3-7 0-0 8, Miller 7-16 4-6 19, Owusu 1-5 0-0 2, Collins 7-12 0-0 14, Sellers 3-8 0-0 6, Totals 35-75 7-12 82

PENN ST. (9-11)

Brigham 2-3 0-0 4, Hagans 2-5 0-0 4, Jekot 6-11 0-0 16, Kapinus 5-10 3-6 14, Marisa 8-13 1-2 19, Camden 2-2 0-0 5, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Sabel 1-2 1-2 3, Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 29-49 5-10 71

Maryland 27 21 16 18 — 82 Penn St. 14 15 23 19 — 71

3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-19 (Bibby 2-3, Benzan 2-6, Miller 1-6, Owusu 0-1, Sellers 0-3), Penn St. 8-19 (Hagans 0-1, Jekot 4-8, Kapinus 1-2, Marisa 2-6, Camden 1-1, Sabel 0-1). Assists_Maryland 20 (Sellers 9), Penn St. 17 (Jekot 5, Marisa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 35 (Bibby 10), Penn St. 26 (Kapinus 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 12, Penn St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,678.

