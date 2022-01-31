No. 17 Providence Friars play the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm, seek 6th straight victory

Providence Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-8, 3-5 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Providence will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Friars take on Saint John’s (NY).

The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. Saint John’s (NY) ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Aaron Wheeler shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Friars are 8-1 in conference matchups. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last meeting 83-73 on Jan. 8. Nate Watson scored 22 points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Red Storm. Wheeler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Al Durham is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Friars. Horchler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

